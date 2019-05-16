Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pettie Josephine Durham. View Sign Service Information Welch Funeral Home 4619 Judson Road Longview , TX 75605 (903)-663-3737 Service 10:00 AM Welch Funeral Home 4619 Judson Road Longview , TX 75605 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Beauregard Cemetery DeRidder , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Pettie Josephine Beason Durham will be held at 10:00 Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home, Longview, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 Friday, May 17, 2019, at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

Pettie was born to Joseph and Bertha Tilley Beason on June 15, 1925, in Leesville, Louisiana. She married William O. Durham, a Baptist minister, on June 19, 1944. They served in churches in Union Hill, Sugartown, Lake Charles, DeQuincy, DeRidder, Logansport, and Mansfield until W.O. passed away in 1988.

Pettie worked with autistic children at North DeSoto High School in Stonewall, Louisiana, until she retired in 1994. She then moved to Longview, Texas, where she joined Macedonia Baptist Church, which she loved, especially the pastors and staff. She enjoyed volunteering at the church, and visiting the sick. Pettie was always ready to help those in need and loved cooking for or sitting with the sick, elderly, and hospice patients until 4 years ago, when she became ill and was no longer able.

Her pastor friend, John Wallingford and his wife, Rita, were very dear to Pettie. Bro. John will be leading the services for Pettie.

She is survived by 4 children: Dr. Marcus Durham (Rosemary) of Bixby, OK; Wayland Durham (Joyce) of DeRidder, LA; Debbie Esta of Lafayette, LA; Kahlan Stanley (Lonnie) of Longview, TX;

She has 12 grandchildren: Dr. Robert Durham (Brook); Dr. Christopher Durham; Karen Wisdom (Todd); Sarah Coffin (Jason); Russell Durham; Michael Durham (Jennifer); Brent Durham (Jeanne); David Esta, Jason Esta (Candace); Derrick Esta (Julie); Melissa Stanley; and Kristen Stanley. She also has 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Langton of Leesville, LA, and sister in law, Charlene Knapp, of Monroe, LA.

Pallbearers are Robert Durham, Christopher Durham, Russell Durham, Michael Durham, Brent Durham, David Esta, Jason Esta, and Derrick Esta.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Trinity Timbers Assisted Living, for loving and taking care of Pettie for the last 4 1/2 years and Traditions Hospice, who took care of Pettie for the last 2 1/2 years.

