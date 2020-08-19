QL Guillory, 87, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Rapides hospital in Alexandria, LA. QL, the son of Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory was born on March 3, 1933, in Vidrine, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, LA. Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:00 Noon until Funeral services begin 2:00 PM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, LA with Rev. John Gray and Pastor Charlie Bailey of Dry Creek Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
QL retired from Boise Southern after working as an Instrument Technician for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, and coaching softball.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Dorthy Guillory; parents Ourelie and Pearl (Gautreaux) Guillory; brothers Floyd and Herman Guillory; daughter Lisa Isbell; and grandson Derick Brown.
Family left to cherish his memory are his wife Helen Stuckey Guillory of DeRidder; daughters Denise Bailey and husband Merrell of DeRidder, Janie Brown and husband Bobby of Toledo Bend; sister Ilanton West of Lilburn, GA; step-son Allen Green and wife Ann of Hammond, LA; grandchildren Branden Bailey, Kristy Johnson, Mandy Clendening, Brandi Bullock, Sherry Guajardo, Kayla Dunn; and twelve great grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearer are Jody Clendening, Jason Johnson, Branden Bailey, Mike Guajardo, Michael Dunn, and David Guillory.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearer are Kenneth Guillory and Don Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to Dry Creek Baptist Camp, website https://drycreek.net/
, phone 337.328.7531, or P.O. Box 580, Dry Creek, Louisiana, 70637.
Words of comfort may be shared with the Guillory Family at www.labbymemorial.com.