Ralph Lafayette Faulkner was born on December 25, 1940 in Griffin, GA and passed away on July 5, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA. He graduated from Griffin High School and Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA with a BBA degree in 1964. He was a Captain in the US Army's 9thInfantry Division's, Human Resource officer and adjutant in the Medical Service Corp. and served his country for almost 3 years including a tour of service in Vietnam. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Faulkner, and his mother, Hazel Kilgore Faulkner of Griffin, GA and beloved grandparents Ernest Lafayette Kilgore and Cora Lee Kilgore of Griffin, GA.

Ralph retired from Conoco with nearly 27 years of service. He also retired from the City of Houston Emergency Management with 10 years of service.

He attended Irvington Pentecostal Church for nearly 40 years and served as an appointed board member, ordained deacon, Sunday School Office staff, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher of the Junior Department. He was a very capable leader/speaker in IPC'S nursing home outreach program for 20 years as well as for the City of Houston's Emergency Management Offices. He was a very faithful, caring and dedicated Christian gentleman and husband. He served as treasurer in both Candlelight Plaza Civic Club and for a local AARP Chapter in near North Houston area.

Ralph was a very polite man with a great, warm smile who will always be remembered for his unique and wonderful sense of humor and charitable attitude. He loved to travel with his wife and many friends. He always enjoyed and was quite knowledgeable about sports.

He is survived by his wife, Nelwyn Faulkner, the love of his life for 53 years.

Visitation will be at Grace Church in DeRidder on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Services will be held at the Grace Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th with Rev. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosepine Cemetery, Rosepine, LA under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Published in Deridder Daily News from July 9 to July 16, 2019

