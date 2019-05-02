Reba Marcelle Mitcham, 92, of Houston, TX, passed from this life on Sunday, April
28, 2019.
Reba was born December 4, 1926 in Merryville, LA to Robert Jackson Mitcham
and Martha Francis Hendrix Mitcham. She received her nursing degree from
Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, LA in 1947. She was a member of the US Army
Nurses Corp and worked as a RN for 50 years before retiring from Saint Francis
Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA, after 18 years there.
Those left to cherish her memory are nephew, Robert Ernest Mitcham and wife
Mary McMahon Mitcham of Trinity, TX, their children, Ginger Mitcham Patel,
husband Neel and daughter Pearl of Houston, TX; Andrew Mitcham, wife Michelle
and their children, Allie and Jane of Jersey Village, TX; Patrick Lee Mitcham of
Houston, TX; great nephew, Bobby Arvello, wife Susie and their son, Sam of
Odessa, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jackson and Martha Francis
Hendrix Mitcham; brothers, John Leggete Mitcham and wife, Blanche Lee
Mitcham, Robert Lee Mitcham and wife Helen Bertha Heisch Mitcham; niece,
Martha Helen Mitcham Arvello and husband Sam Arvello.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Myers
Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Dr. Brooks will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in
Merryville, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 2 to May 9, 2019