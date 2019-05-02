Guest Book View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reba Marcelle Mitcham, 92, of Houston, TX, passed from this life on Sunday, April

28, 2019.

Reba was born December 4, 1926 in Merryville, LA to Robert Jackson Mitcham

and Martha Francis Hendrix Mitcham. She received her nursing degree from

Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, LA in 1947. She was a member of the US Army

Nurses Corp and worked as a RN for 50 years before retiring from Saint Francis

Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA, after 18 years there.

Those left to cherish her memory are nephew, Robert Ernest Mitcham and wife

Mary McMahon Mitcham of Trinity, TX, their children, Ginger Mitcham Patel,

husband Neel and daughter Pearl of Houston, TX; Andrew Mitcham, wife Michelle

and their children, Allie and Jane of Jersey Village, TX; Patrick Lee Mitcham of

Houston, TX; great nephew, Bobby Arvello, wife Susie and their son, Sam of

Odessa, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jackson and Martha Francis

Hendrix Mitcham; brothers, John Leggete Mitcham and wife, Blanche Lee

Mitcham, Robert Lee Mitcham and wife Helen Bertha Heisch Mitcham; niece,

Martha Helen Mitcham Arvello and husband Sam Arvello.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Myers

Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM.

Dr. Brooks will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in

Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

