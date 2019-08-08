Rebecca Lynn Iles, 30, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10 from 3-5pm at First Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 10 at 5pm at First Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Masters will officiate.
Becca is survived by her parents, Sam & Denise Iles of DeRidder, LA; two sisters, Sarah Iles Fowler of DeRidder, LA and Kimberly Pyland of Acuworth, GA; her nephew and best friend, Greyson Fowler; three aunts, Nancy Iles of DeRidder, LA, Marian Bourque & Ted of Lafayette, LA, and Cynthia Sonnier & Ron of Carencro, LA; three uncles, Ricky Iles & Cindy of DeRidder, LA, James Habetz & Tammy of Jennings, LA, and Michael Habetz & Cathy of Iota, LA; one niece and two nephews, Faith, Zack, & Lyric of Acuworth, GA; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leo & Anne Iles; maternal grandparents, James & Mary Dean Habetz; her aunt, Pam Habetz Smith; and her cousin, Vance Iles.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Iles family at P.O. Box 422 DeRidder, LA 70634.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019