Regina Grant, 77, of Merryville, Louisiana passed away about 2 AM on October, 2, 2019 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital from heart failure.



Regina was raised in the Church of Christ and was a lifelong member of the Church. She was born in 1942 and graduated from Odessa Junior College in 1973 with an associate's degree in nursing. Regina was an excellent Registered Nurse who cared for her patients deeply and passionately. While she was often difficult in life, she was also loving and caring and she will be missed.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Grant of Merryville, LA; sons, Richard Grant and Veronica of Pitkin, LA and Mark Grant and Yvonne of Natchitoches, LA; sisters, Maxilee Stephens of Rosepine, LA and Rita Appleton of Arizona; grandchildren, Emily Grant, Ryker Grant, Henry Grant and Charlie, Ian Grant; great grandchildren, Micheal, Willow, and Zoey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Jeans; brothers, Bradis Jeans and Charlie Jeans; sisters, Bea, Billey Faye and Bob.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Mark Grant will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Meadows Cemetery in Merryville, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

