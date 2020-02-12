Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rellie "Ann" Ashworth. View Sign Service Information Chaddick Funeral Home 1931 N Pine St Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-460-5945 Send Flowers Obituary

Rellie "Ann" Ashworth, 66, of Marlow, LA, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11 from 11am-1pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, February 11 at 1pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Rev. George Lee Glass will officiate.Rellie is survived by her husband, Eric Ashworth of Marlow, LA; two daughters, Amanda Smith & Walter of DeRidder, LA and Chrissy Mitchell & Chris of Leesville, LA; one son, Buddy Robinson & Pam of Marlow, LA; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathy Cardy & Ernest of Marlow, LA; two brothers, Harvey Johnson of Pitkin, LA and Kenneth Johnson & Lou of Pitkin, LA; dear friend, Ranada Havard of DeQuincy, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Florence Johnson; her brother, Julius Johnson; her great-grandson, Eric Clayton Robinson; and her sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo Johnson.Ann had a kind and gentle spirit and a compassionate heart. She was blessed with three children who brought her great joy and her loving husband with whom she was able to spend 38 wonderful years. She worked as a nurse for many years and loved taking care of others. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, canning, and making her delicious mayhaw jelly. When she wasn't in the kitchen or garden, she enjoyed fishing and hunting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially when everyone was gathered around the kitchen table. She loved Jesus and had great faith in her Lord and Savior. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com Published in Deridder Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

