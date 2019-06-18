Guest Book View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Funeral service 11:00 AM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard DeWayne ""Snowball"" Ziesemer, 60, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Dad loved his legos, was a blessed Christian Song writer, a people person, wonderful Pastor to everyone, and was on the John C. White of Providence Cemetery Committee. He would take spontaneous trips, attend family get togethers and spend precious time with his grandchildren that he loved so dearly. Dad was a hard worker and very generous in all he did with everyone. He loved riding his motorcycle, was the best ""creek bank fisherman"", and the very best prankster and jokester. He still made calls on his favorite dinosaur cell phone and he had 2 special lil sidekicks named Nilchi and Shashe, his dogs.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine"" Cathy"" Ziesemer of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Crystal Dawn Clifton and Dustin of LaBlanc, LA and Amber Michelle Diron and Terry of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Elijah ""Paul"" Hoskey of Baton Rouge, LA and Wyndall Swain of Oakdale, LA; sister, Kathy Feigel of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Cheyanne Stephens, Gabby Navarre, Loretta Johnson, Shelby Diron, Jake Diron, Colton Clifton and Loghan Clifton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kyla Lee Stephens; parents, Richard Ziesemer and Eva White Ziesemer; grandparents, Pat and Rovena White.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00-9:00PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation to continue on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Special Speakers Crystal Clifton, Wyndall Swain, Elijah ""Paul"" Hoskey and Pastor James Byrd will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Nathan Hoskey, Stuart Hoskey, Justin Hoskey, Steve Crain, Jeff Kay and Paulo Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Grandchildren. Burial will follow at John C. White at Providence in Rosepine/Leesville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Richard DeWayne ""Snowball"" Ziesemer, 60, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, June 14, 2019.Dad loved his legos, was a blessed Christian Song writer, a people person, wonderful Pastor to everyone, and was on the John C. White of Providence Cemetery Committee. He would take spontaneous trips, attend family get togethers and spend precious time with his grandchildren that he loved so dearly. Dad was a hard worker and very generous in all he did with everyone. He loved riding his motorcycle, was the best ""creek bank fisherman"", and the very best prankster and jokester. He still made calls on his favorite dinosaur cell phone and he had 2 special lil sidekicks named Nilchi and Shashe, his dogs.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine"" Cathy"" Ziesemer of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Crystal Dawn Clifton and Dustin of LaBlanc, LA and Amber Michelle Diron and Terry of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Elijah ""Paul"" Hoskey of Baton Rouge, LA and Wyndall Swain of Oakdale, LA; sister, Kathy Feigel of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Cheyanne Stephens, Gabby Navarre, Loretta Johnson, Shelby Diron, Jake Diron, Colton Clifton and Loghan Clifton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kyla Lee Stephens; parents, Richard Ziesemer and Eva White Ziesemer; grandparents, Pat and Rovena White.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00-9:00PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation to continue on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Special Speakers Crystal Clifton, Wyndall Swain, Elijah ""Paul"" Hoskey and Pastor James Byrd will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Nathan Hoskey, Stuart Hoskey, Justin Hoskey, Steve Crain, Jeff Kay and Paulo Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Grandchildren. Burial will follow at John C. White at Providence in Rosepine/Leesville, LA.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Published in Deridder Daily News from June 18 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close