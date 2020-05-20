|
|
Richard James Warder, 79, of Vidor, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Richard was born on May 3, 1941 in Niagara Falls, NY to Leslie and Mildred Warder. He graduated from Tonawanda High School in Tonawanda, NY in 1959. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. During his military career, he was stationed throughout the United States and abroad. Up until his retirement, he was stationed in Fort Polk, LA. Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janice Warder, son John Warder and his wife Kimberly of Ramona, OK, daughters Susan Matheson and her husband Shane of Sulphur, LA, Deborah Bordeaux and her husband Lawrence of Albany, NY, and Dawn Swim of Albany, NY, sisters Karen Ford of Sumter, SC and Kathleen McLean of Florence, SC, step-sons James Coleman of Casper, WY, and Kenneth Coleman of Gillette, WY, 16 grandchildren: Morgan Warren, Kayla McDonald, Trinity Warder, Parker Matheson, Payton Warder, Keeley Warder, Reese Matheson, Landry Warder, Mirra Stinson, Andrew Mitchell, Amber Warder, Ashley Lucas, Michael Swim, Justin Swim, Alex Bordeaux, and Sarah McMillen, and 5 great grandchildren: Tinley McDonald, Bayne McDonald, Makenna Mitchell, Evelyn Slaughter, and Olivia Swim. Richard was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Rick"James Warder II, father Leslie R Warder, mother Mildred (Bingaman) Warder, step-mother Ruth Warder, son-in-law Keith Swim. During his retirement years, Richard enjoyed fishing and had a great love of animals. A special thank you to friends that were like family throughout the years: Landry Family, Thurber Family, Bennie "Gene" Cooley Family, Abshire Family, Bennie H. Keel Family, Lynn Thompson Family, and Larken Family. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 20, 2020
