Robert David Cummings, 60, of Sweeny, TX, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Texarkana, TX. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 10 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Whitaker Cemetery. Rev. John Davis will officiate.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Somer Uhrig of Rosepine, LA and Amanda Deal & Dibreal of Sweeny, TX; three grandchildren, Cameron Campbell, Ashlynn Uhrig and Jayson Deal; one sister, Laure Lloyd of Ashdown, AR; and two nephews, Wesley Flowers and Lucas Woodruff.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ora Lee & Clarence Cummings.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019