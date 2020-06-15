Robert "Bobby" Linzy Benton, Jr., 66, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Angela Simmons Benton of DeRidder, LA; son, Casey Robert Benton and Jamie Frear of Hemphill, TX; daughter, Chea Linzy Benton-Wilson and Cody of Longville, LA; sisters, Linda Praznik of DeRidder, LA, Sandy Branham and Max of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Dalton Benton, Christopher Wilson, Cannon Wilson, Case Wilson; brother-in-law, Tracy Simmons of DeRidder, LA; nephew, Mitch Simmons and Bree of DeRidder, LA; niece, J'Niece Harper of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Benton, Sr.; mother, Elsie Benton; grandmother, Louella Miers.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother-in-law Max Branham will officiate the service.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.





