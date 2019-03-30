Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Loftin. View Sign

Robert Earl Loftin, 79, of Lake Charles, LA, entered into rest on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA. Robert, the son of Albert Otis and Lois Louise (Snapp) Loftin was born on June 23, 1939, in DeRidder, LA.

Visitation will begin Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, 2:00 PM, at the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

Robert loved being married to his loving, devoted wife, Hazel LeJuhn Loftin for 45 years. As a child, in 1948 he sang and played the violin for Ethel Malcoln's Studios Boy Soprano club that broadcasted over KPLC and KTRM. 1953 he participated in the All-State Orchestra at the Louisiana Association convention. A graduate of DeRidder High School class of 1957. Attended McNeese. He retired from Hostess in 1995 where he was proud to be the "cake man".

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Deridder. He was a former board member of Old Cypress Cemetery Association in DeRidder. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge 271. He was a longtime supporter of Boy Scout Troop 58. Where he became an Eagle Scout and earned his God and Country award in 1952. He served on the DeRidder Doll Festival board.

Robert will always be remembered for telling stories about his younger days and owning/racing thoroughbred race horses. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gayla Loftin Trahan of Grand Lake, LA, Robin Roy and husband Tom, Caren Loftin all of Charlotte, NC; son, David Loftin of Charlotte, NC; sister, Addie Mae Grantham Sweikert of TX; and six grandchildren, Amber and husband James, Alexandria husband Matthew, Cody, Ryan, Jason and Blake; great grandchildren, Ayla, Aria, Talen.

Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lois Loftin; wife Hazel Marie LeJuhn Loftin; daughter Amber Louise Loftin; and son-in-law James Bradley Trahan Jr.; and brother-in-law Bill Sweikert.

Pallbearers are Cody Trahan, Blake Hyatt, James Richard, Tony Baus, Jerry Baus, Joey Baus, and Tom Roy.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Loftin Family at Robert Earl Loftin, 79, of Lake Charles, LA, entered into rest on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA. Robert, the son of Albert Otis and Lois Louise (Snapp) Loftin was born on June 23, 1939, in DeRidder, LA.Visitation will begin Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, 2:00 PM, at the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.Robert loved being married to his loving, devoted wife, Hazel LeJuhn Loftin for 45 years. As a child, in 1948 he sang and played the violin for Ethel Malcoln's Studios Boy Soprano club that broadcasted over KPLC and KTRM. 1953 he participated in the All-State Orchestra at the Louisiana Association convention. A graduate of DeRidder High School class of 1957. Attended McNeese. He retired from Hostess in 1995 where he was proud to be the "cake man".He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Deridder. He was a former board member of Old Cypress Cemetery Association in DeRidder. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge 271. He was a longtime supporter of Boy Scout Troop 58. Where he became an Eagle Scout and earned his God and Country award in 1952. He served on the DeRidder Doll Festival board.Robert will always be remembered for telling stories about his younger days and owning/racing thoroughbred race horses. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gayla Loftin Trahan of Grand Lake, LA, Robin Roy and husband Tom, Caren Loftin all of Charlotte, NC; son, David Loftin of Charlotte, NC; sister, Addie Mae Grantham Sweikert of TX; and six grandchildren, Amber and husband James, Alexandria husband Matthew, Cody, Ryan, Jason and Blake; great grandchildren, Ayla, Aria, Talen.Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lois Loftin; wife Hazel Marie LeJuhn Loftin; daughter Amber Louise Loftin; and son-in-law James Bradley Trahan Jr.; and brother-in-law Bill Sweikert.Pallbearers are Cody Trahan, Blake Hyatt, James Richard, Tony Baus, Jerry Baus, Joey Baus, and Tom Roy.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Loftin Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Funeral Home Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder

2110 Highway 171 South

DeRidder , LA 70634

(337) 463-7428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Deridder Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close