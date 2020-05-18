Roberto Arnaldo Rivera Reyes, 64, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. Memorial service will be Tuesday, May 19 at 1pm at Chaddick Funeral Home.
Roberto is survived by his daughter, Luz Rivera of Leesville, LA; three sons, Roberto Rivera & Alina of DeRidder, LA, Roberto A. Rivera Gonzales of Puerto Rico, and Radymir Rivera Gonzales of Puerto Rico; eight grandchildren, Khalysia Bernice, Sebastian Mateo, Roberto Arnaldo, Jean Gabriel, Radymir Ivan, Nayhelis Naylid, Evan Jadiel, and Jabdiel Noel; and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
I Corinthians 16:14 "Let all your things be done with charity." KJV
Per request of the family, no black is to be worn at the memorial because Roberto loved colors.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 18, 2020