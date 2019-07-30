Rocky Dewayne Houser, 69, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Jennings, LA. Memorial service will be Friday, August 2 at 12pm at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Rev. Michael Bonds will officiate.
He was born in Hartford City, Indiana and raised in Harrison, Arkansas and Loomis, California. He graduated from Del Oro High School Loomis, CA in 1967. Rocky joined the Army in November 1967 and very quickly rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6). He spent two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. Rocky spent 29 years on active duty retiring in 1996 as a (CSM), Command Sergeant Major (E-9).
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah J. Houser of DeRidder, LA; one daughter, Katrina Houser of DeRidder, LA; one son, Brandon Houser & Zenaida of DeRidder, LA; five grandchildren, Zarina Lao, Kaitlyn Houser, Devyn Houser, Warren Lao, and Zarryn Houser; mother, Edna Terpening of Harrison, AR; one brother, Ricky Houser of Parkhill, OK; and one nephew, Rex Houser of Parkhill, OK.
He is preceded in death by his father, Delbert Wayne Houser; and his sister, Connie Sprague.
Rocky loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the LA TRI DEUCES and the DeRidder Chapter M GWRRA.
He touched many lives and loved his family always, but he was ready to go home to be with his Lord and Savior.
The family wants to thank his friends and all of the wonderful caregivers at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, LA where he resided for the last three years.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019