Rose H. Ripley, 59, of DeRidder, LA, entered into rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in DeRidder, LA. Rose, the daughter of Billy O'Neal and Rose Edna (Wilson) Harper was born on November 9, 1959, in Kinder, Louisiana.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, beginning at 5:00 PM, at Shiloh Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:00 AM, at the Shiloh Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Alan Knuckles officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, DeRidder, LA under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.

Rose spent nearly 20 years at Catfish Hut in DeRidder where you could always find her laughing and cutting up with her favorite customers who were more than just customers. Then she worked in the Home Health industry where she continued taking care of others. Rose was always doing what she could for others. As a hard working mother, Rose, always put her children first. She adored her children as they adored her. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her brothers, nieces and nephews. Rose loved spending time with family, friends and serving her Lord. Her faith was strong and she loved her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy O'Neal Harper and Rose (Wilson) Harper. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jared O'Neal Ripley of DeRidder, LA.; four daughters, Kathern Amanda Cooper, of Myra, LA, Bobbie Rose Ripley, of DeRidder, LA, Rebbecca Ann Bailey and husband, Erik of DeRidder, LA, Elizabeth Ellen Duplechin and husband, Andrew of DeRidder, LA; three brothers, Billy O'Neal Harper, Jr. and wife, Lynn of DeRidder, LA, James Edward Harper of DeRidder, LA, Samantha Harper of Mittie, LA, Phillip Jefferson Harper and wife, Kristy of Warner Robins, GA; three grandchildren, Kaycie Kile and husband, Chris of Winnfield, LA, Nathan Cooper of Queen City, TX, Melanie Rose Ripley and husband, Richard Pierre-Pierre of Leesville, LA, great grandchildren Declan Kile, and Aubree Rose Denson.

Pallbearers serving are James Edward Harper, Billy O'Neal Harper, Jr., Phillip Jefferson Harper, Jared O'Neal Ripley, Andrew Duplechin, Erik Bailey, Alex Limas and Charlie Limas.

