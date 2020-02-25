Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Haymon "Maw Maw" Thornton. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Haymon "MawMaw"Thornton, 95, of DeRidder, LA passed from this life Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.



Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Michael Thornton (Roxanne) of DeRidder, LA; son in law, Dan Atchison of Pickering, LA; brother, Hubert Haymon(Joyce) of Lafayette, LA; sisters, Idell Hunter of Leesville, LA and Faye Littleton of Pickering, LA; 4 grandchildren, Bonita Toca, Danny Atchison, Becky Grant, Bethany Simmons; 6 great grandchildren, Brittany, Easton, Emory, Eden, Elijah and Hailey.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Thornton; daughter, Barbara Atchison; parents, Azzie and Jeana Haymon; a host of brothers and sisters.



MawMaw, as everyone called her, was well known for her chicken and dumplings, and she always wanted to take care of everyone else. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years for the kindergarten class.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse in DeRidder, LA. Funeral will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at The Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse. Ministers will be Paul Bell and Edgar Evans. Pallbearers will be James Hagan, Doylan Wilbanks, Carlous Pelt, Elmo Cryer, Jody Littleton and Robert Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hickman and Ricky Littleton. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers- Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

