Rufus Edward Goins

"Well done thou good and faithful servant, … Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21



Rufus Edward Goins passed from this earth at 79 years and 10 days of age on July 22nd, 2020 at LSU/Ochsner-Shreveport. Rufus was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Jettie Goins, his brothers and sister-in-laws Rudolph and Wilma Goins and Raymond and Margaret Goins and his "grafted-in" brothers and sister who lovingly "adopted" him as one of their own, Teddy Owens, Billy Owens, Lynell Owens-Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Goins, his daughter Darla Solinsky (Jeff) and his granddaughter Eden Solinsky who was the light and joy of his life. His sister-in-law, Charlotte "Shot" Cutts, his "grafted-in" Owens "brothers" Alvin (Laverne) Owens, Fredna Owens, Danny (Kaye) Owens, James (Jeane) Owens, and Damon Johnson, his "brother from another mother", a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends and neighbors.

He was born to Jettie Lewis Goins and Rufus Goins in Beauregard Parish on July 12th, 1941, the youngest of three boys. Due to his father's oilfield job, the family home spent time in Dickerson, TX and Thibodaux, LA before coming back and settling in Rosepine, LA when Rufus Edward was 8 years old. He was raised and lived on "the hill" on Lewis Road (currently known as Main Street) for the remainder of his life. He loved that land and the people on and around it.

He attended Elementary and High School at Rosepine School and graduated in 1959. He went on to attend McNeese State University and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. While attending McNeese, he would follow in his father's footsteps and work summers in the oilfield. With his Education degree, he returned to Rosepine and taught 4th grade. In December of that same year (1963) he married the love of his life, Lynda Evans of Philadelphia, MS. During their early years of marriage, Rufus Edward would teach school during the school year and, during the summer months, raise watermelons, cantaloupe, and peas on the land that he so loved for extra income. On July 1st, 1966 Darla Elizabeth was born. Rufus Edward and Lynda's one and only child and the "center of their universe". To enhance his career and earning ability in education, Rufus later pursued a Masters degree in education and added to that degree a "+30" designation toward a doctorate in education. He was promoted to Principal of Rosepine Elementary School in 1982 and remained in that position until his retirement on June 30th, 1997 culminating a 34 year career in education all of which was in the Vernon Parish School System. After his retirement from education, he joined his son-in-law, Jeffery Solinsky's, business, Solinsky Group where he was an integral part to the day he passed.

Rufus was a devoted child of God. He grew up a member of First Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, La. During his tenure there he became a licensed minister. He served as Sectional Youth leader for many years as well as Song leader, Sunday School teacher and board member. In 1993 he and Lynda became members of Grace Church in DeRidder where he faithfully supported the ministry and served as an Elder of the church until his passing.

Anyone who knew him knew that Rufus Edward loved God, he loved his family, he loved people. He loved to teach. He loved tending to his cows and to the land that was entrusted to him for his 71 years on it. His mission in life was consistent: Love God with all of his heart and be a disciple of Christ; love, provide for and protect his family; love people. He LOVED people.

A drive through visitation will be at Grace Church in DeRidder Thursday, July 30th from 5:00-8:00 pm. There will be a graveside service at 9:00 am on Friday (July 31st) morning at Lewis-New Cypress cemetery on Henry Bass Road in Rosepine. For anyone wanting to join the procession to the graveside, the procession will leave Friday morning from Myers Colonial Funeral Home at 8:15 AM.

Pallbearers will be BJ Bjornberg, Brian Churchman, Erik Churchman, Damon Johnson, Robert Lovern, Kim Owens.



The family would like to express their thankfulness to Dr. Frances Fraser and Dr. David Aymond for their friendship and the wonderful care they provided through the years.



The family has set up a scholarship fund in his name: "Rufus Edward Goins Future Educator Scholarship" Fund. If you would prefer, in lieu of flowers and in honor of his dedication to education, you may make donations to this this scholarship.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store