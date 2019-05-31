Memorial services for Ruth Ann Spencer, 76, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3 P.M. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 11 A.M until time of service at the funeral home.
Ruth was born on May 24, 1943 to Howard Russell and Margaret Ethel Murray in Cleveland, New York. She passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her grandson, Tony's residence in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Mrs. Spencer was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister. She was retired from a dedicated career in residential caregiving, where she was most beloved by her patients and families. She was dedicated to her many friendships and devoted to her group of Chihuahuas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leonard Spencer, Sr.; son, Robert Leonard Spencer, Jr.; daughter, Roberta Lynn Boone; father, Howard Russell Murray; mother, Margaret Ethel Murray; and grandmother, Florence Ann Whaling.
She is survived by her sons, William Russell Spencer of Quinlan, TX & Ronald Alan Dale Spencer of Crowley, LA; daughters, Margaret Ann Spencer Hines of DeRidder, LA, Veronica Darlee Callaway of DeRidder, LA & Diana Lee Spencer of Quinlan, TX; brother, Joseph Robert (Bob) Murray of Carson Valley, NV; sister, Alice Lee Murray Holmes of Napa, CA; cousin, Diane Carlson Corts of Carson City, NV; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 31 to June 8, 2019