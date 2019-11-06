Ruth Irene Sells Austin, 92, entered peacefully into rest on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin, Louisiana. Ruth was born to Russell Owens and Jessie (Bishop) Sells on December 24, 1926, in Coshocton, Ohio.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM, Hopewell Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, Visitation will start at 1:00 PM and service will begin at 2:00 PM, Hopewell Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA., with Rev. Bryon Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Ruth loved spending time crocheting, knitting, reading and solving puzzles. She loved her teddy bears and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Russell Austin of DeRidder, LA, Calvin (Tinker) Austin of DeRidder, LA, Charles (Knot Knot) Austin of Centerville, LA, Lenora Irene Austin of Centerville, LA; and thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by her loved ones, husband, Calvin Curtis Austin, Sr.; parents, Russell O. and Jesse (Bishop) Sells; brothers, Robert Owen Sells, John Royal Sells; and sister, Anna Marie Bailey.
Words of comfort may be expressed to Ruth Austin's Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019