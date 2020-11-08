On October 31, 2020, Sam Taylor, Jr. answered the Master's call and made his earthly departure to Heaven. With saddened hearts and deep sorrow, his family, by his bed side, accepted the Call for a caring and devoted person who was loved and respected by all.

Sam was the fifth child of eight children who was born to the parentage of the late Sam and Maddie Hubbard Taylor, Sr. on December 25, 1947 in DeRidder, LA. He was reared in DeRidder, and was a 1966 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. Sam was very active in the sports arena of Track and Field. During his high school competitions, he won several track medals. During the year of 1966, Sam won one of his highest honors: the state winner in the 220yard dash at Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA.

At an early age, Sam was baptized into the Methodist faith at Bethel A.M.E. Church, DeRidder, LA. During his rearing, he continued to attend Bethel until the church failed to re-open. He began to visit other churches, such as New Hope C.M.E. Church and Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, DeRidder, LA, and recently, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, Oakdale, LA.

Two years after graduating from Carver High, he was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 1, 1968. While servicing in the army, Sam's rank was a SP4. His military life included basic training at the Oakland Army Base, Oakland, CA, Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, MO, and Vietnam. While in the army, he worked as an Equipment Storage Specialist. Sam's service medals included a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. Most importantly, Sam received an Honorable Discharge on December 4, 1969.

After his military career, he returned to DeRidder where he became a part of the domestic working scene until he moved to Baton Rouge, LA in 1972. While living in Baton Rouge, he worked as a maintenance worker at an iron plant. As time passed, in 1974, he married Cynthia Tate, who later became caring and devoting friends. During the marriage, Sam moved back to DeRidder, 1977, where he began to work as a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad maintenance crewman in Texas. He retired from BNSAR in 2002, and continued to reside in DeRidder. He was also a member of the prestigious Coachman's Club.

Cherishing his memories are his children, Leisa A. Norman (Guy) Miller, Madison, AL; Sammi Nikkole Taylor, New Orleans, LA; Derrick Trumaine Taylor and Landon Matias Rai Taylor, DeRidder, LA; brother, Robert Taylor, Sr., DeRidder, LA; sisters, Sammie Ware, Orange, Texas; Elnora Charles, DeRidder, LA,; and Brenda Charles, Scott, LA; godchildren, Marvin Scott, Jr., Bossier City, LA and Rhonda Piper, Baton Rouge, LA; sister-in-law, Gayle Taylor, DeRidder, LA, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Also, cherishing the memories are a dedicated ex-spouse, Cynthia Tate Taylor, DeRidder, LA and brother-in God, Robert Norman, Baton Rouge, LA.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Pallbearers will be DeMarcus Charles, James Dixon, Marvin Scott, Jr., Veris Silas, Carl Hubbard, Huey Washington, III. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alvin Davis, Leon Freeman, Robert Norman, Willie Norman, Sr. Guy Miller, Robert Taylor, Sr., James Williams, Oliver Williams and the GWCH Class of 1966. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn at all times. Thank you for your understanding.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



