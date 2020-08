Sammie D. Samuels, 79, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, August 17, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. Sammie, the son of Hathaway "Happy" and Evelyn (Selig) Samuels was born on July 13, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.There will be a private family service.Sammie served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a former police officer and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad as a claim agent. He enjoyed fishing but golfing was his passion, he even made his own golf clubs.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cheryl M. Samuels Bryant and husband Darryl of DeRidder, LA; brother, Larry Samuels of Oklahoma City, Ok; sister, Sharon Foster and husband Robert of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Shanna Thomas, Chet Moseley, Shelby Mock; and four great grandchildren, Jaden Thomas, Lane Thomas, Rhenn Mock, and Aubree Moseley.Preceded in death by his father, Hathaway "Happy" Samuels; mother, Evelyn Selig Hathaway; and son, Jeffrey Arlin Samuels.Words of comfort may be shared with the Samuels Family at www.labbymemorial.com.