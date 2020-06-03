Scooter Simmons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scooter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scooter Simmons, 67, of Rogers, AR, passed from this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pamela Simmons of Rogers, AR; sons, Rusty Simmons and fiancée, Mary Mack of Tallahassee, FL, Ritchie Simmons of Tallahassee, FL; stepson, Zachary Curtis and wife Alycia of Englewood, CO; stepdaughter, Jaime Hadley and partner Jeremy Glass of Rogers, AR; brother, Wayne Simmons and Luvan of Conroe, TX; sisters, Patsy "PJ" Dean of Tyler, TX, Sandra Stark and A.L. of Fawil, TX; grandchildren, John Michael, Oliver and Grey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Simmons; parents, Rufus and Farrah Simmons.

A private visitation and graveside service will be held. Pastor Zale Lewis will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Scooter was an incredible joy to know, the love of Pam's life, and a wonderful father to Rusty and Ritchie. He was a friend who loved deeply and without reserve. He will be so deeply missed.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved