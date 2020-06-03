Scooter Simmons, 67, of Rogers, AR, passed from this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pamela Simmons of Rogers, AR; sons, Rusty Simmons and fiancée, Mary Mack of Tallahassee, FL, Ritchie Simmons of Tallahassee, FL; stepson, Zachary Curtis and wife Alycia of Englewood, CO; stepdaughter, Jaime Hadley and partner Jeremy Glass of Rogers, AR; brother, Wayne Simmons and Luvan of Conroe, TX; sisters, Patsy "PJ" Dean of Tyler, TX, Sandra Stark and A.L. of Fawil, TX; grandchildren, John Michael, Oliver and Grey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Simmons; parents, Rufus and Farrah Simmons.



A private visitation and graveside service will be held. Pastor Zale Lewis will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.



Scooter was an incredible joy to know, the love of Pam's life, and a wonderful father to Rusty and Ritchie. He was a friend who loved deeply and without reserve. He will be so deeply missed.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.





