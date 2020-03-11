Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 View Map Service 2:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Captain Scotty V. McCloud



Homegoing service will be held at Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville, Louisiana on March 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. James M. Leonard officiating. Graveside service and interment will be at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held Monday March 9, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 9 P.M. in the funeral home.

Captain Scotty V. McCloud, 80, was born November 20, 1939 to Archie & Beulah McCloud in Leesville, LA. Capt. McCloud passed from this life to his heavenly home on March 6, 2020.

After graduating from Leesville High School in 1957, he became employed by the Leesville City Police starting out as a radio operator at the age of 17 and advanced through the ranks to become a Leesville City Police Officer. He continued working in this capacity until 1960. His career with the Louisiana State Police, Troop H, Leesville, Louisiana began in 1960 as a State Trooper and he was promoted over the years to the rank of Sergeant and later, Lieutenant. On January 5, 1979 Scotty was promoted to Captain and continued at that rank until his retirement on December 30, 1986. He then was hired by Temple-Inland Wood Products of Beaumont, Texas as a Purchasing Agent from 1986 to 1990. After that, Scotty enjoyed his hobbies of fishing and hunting but, most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Scotty is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Alice, daughter, Kathy McClellan and his best friend, Jack Maddox.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lou McCloud, daughter, Christi Bolton (Alfred LaCombe) and one brother, Harry McCloud (Pat). Also two stepsons. Marty (Lindsey) Gilcrease and Marlon (Kristyn) Gilcrease. In addition, are 10 grandchildren: Lindsey Gilcrease (Marty), Amanda Irwin (John), Brady Bolton, Scott McClellan (Brittany Powell), Justin Gilcrease (Kaylie Canady), Matthew Gilcrease, Madeleine Gilcrease, Kirstyn Gilcrease, Hailee Weathers and Ayden Gilcrease. Great-grandchildren are Allison, Raelin and Adeline.

Representing Captain Scotty V. McCloud's dedicated service and commitment to the people of Louisiana is the Louisiana State Police Honor Guard.

Pallbearers are Marty Gilcrease, Marlon Gilcrease, Scott McClellan, Justin Gilcrease, Matthew Gilcrease and Brett McCloud.

Honorary pallbearers are George Gaskin, Danny Cedars, Merlin Schales, Tommy Bastow, Tyler McCloud, Frankie Howard and Tim McClellan.



Words of comfort may be expressed to the McCloud Family at

