Captain Shane Wymon Burge passed away peacefully in his sleep in Washington D.C. after a short illness and woke in Heaven safe in the arms of God. He would have turned fifty years old on June 5th.

In his fifty years Shane accomplishments more in his lifetime than most people could if they lived to be a hundred .

Shane was a graduate of DeRidder High School where his talent as a musician won him the John Philip Sousa Scholarship to Northwestern State University. Not only did he graduate from Northwestern ,Shane also graduated from the Army 's Command and General Staff Officer College and Harvard business school. His last assignment was with the V.A. in Washington D.C.

Shane was a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve Auxiliary C.A.P. A member of the Order of the Arrow and an Eagle Scout.

Leaving behind here on earth Shane's survivors are his mother Glenda Smith Ellender, one brother Christopher Burge, his father Billy Burge , stepmother Mirtha Pennington , stepsister Cindy Fontenot, several aunts, uncles, a host of cousins, friends and his special friend Hazel Hoover.

Proceeding him to Heaven were his stepfather Ed Ellender, his grand parents Thomas and Arlie Smith , Cecil and Florance Burge and Step Mother Sharon Morgan Burge.

