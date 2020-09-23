Shannon Mechille Duncan Lewis, 44, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, September 20, 2020.



Shannon was a fantastic mother to her children. She was very active in Hannah and Eli's lives. Her love of family and The Lord was shown in her time she put in as an active member of the Westview Baptist Church. She blessed everyone with her beautiful voice by singing in the choir. She taught children's classes, worked with the youth, went on mission trips and was on the children's committee and hospitality committee, always cooking for the ill or grieving, and the moms with new babies. Shannon graduated from Varnado High School before going to McNeese to pursue a Masters in Education. She touched the lives of many young children, teaching at Maplewood Middle in Sulphur form 2012-2013, Singer Elementary from 2013-2019 and Vernon Middle in 2019-2020. She was a member of the LFT. Shannon was a very strong lady who was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 21 years, Robert Lewis of DeRidder, LA; son, Eli Lewis of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Hannah Lewis of DeRidder, LA; mother, Pamela Duncan Jackson of Varnado, LA; brother, Dewitt Duncan, Jr. of Alexandria, LA; sisters, Tonia DeLeon of Pine, LA, Jennifer Sticker and Brad of McNeill, MS, Deanna Keating and Ben of Bogalusa, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Dewitt O'Neil Duncan.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother Jason Hoychick will officiate the service.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



