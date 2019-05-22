Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Terry. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Elwood Baptist Church Interment 3:30 PM Dry Creek Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Terry, mother of Tre Rebstock of Elwood, has gone home to be with the lord, which is the hope that we, as Christians have.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and her husband.

She is survived by a total of seven children; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother-in-law; eight nieces and nephews; twenty great-nieces and nephews, and multiple great-grand nieces and nephews. Besides these family members, she leaves behind more friends than you can shake a stick at. For mom, there were virtually no strangers, only friends she hadn't met yet.

She was born in Louisiana but changed her money, got her shots, and had her passport stamped when she crossed the Sabine River in the 60's to come to Texas where she would spend the rest of her life. She took care of everyone around her before herself and if she met a person who was unpleasant, her response was to "kill 'em with kindness".

She will be dearly missed, but we rejoice in her new address.

Services will be held at Elwood Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10AM.

She will be interred with her family at Dry Creek Cemetery in Louisiana on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:30PM. Sharon Terry, mother of Tre Rebstock of Elwood, has gone home to be with the lord, which is the hope that we, as Christians have.She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and her husband.She is survived by a total of seven children; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother-in-law; eight nieces and nephews; twenty great-nieces and nephews, and multiple great-grand nieces and nephews. Besides these family members, she leaves behind more friends than you can shake a stick at. For mom, there were virtually no strangers, only friends she hadn't met yet.She was born in Louisiana but changed her money, got her shots, and had her passport stamped when she crossed the Sabine River in the 60's to come to Texas where she would spend the rest of her life. She took care of everyone around her before herself and if she met a person who was unpleasant, her response was to "kill 'em with kindness".She will be dearly missed, but we rejoice in her new address.Services will be held at Elwood Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10AM.She will be interred with her family at Dry Creek Cemetery in Louisiana on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:30PM. Published in Deridder Daily News from May 22 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close