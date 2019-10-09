Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Woodard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



On Friday September 20, 2019, Sharon Woodard, loving wife and mother and grandmother passed away as a result of glioblastoma at the age of 73. Sharon was born on June 12, 1946 in Michigan. On March 26, 1982, Sharon married Michael Woodard and they raised their blended family in DeRidder, Louisiana. After retirement Sharon and Michael moved to Creede, Colorado where they spent most of their time with the exception of several winters in sunny Yuma, Arizona.Sharon had a passion for quilting, sewing, cooking, traveling, and volunteering at her church. Sharon also loved to teach quilting and sewing. Sharon was known for her quick wit, infection laugh and kind spirit.Sharon was proceeded in death by her husband, Michael Woodard and her parents Robert Griffen and step-mother Dorothy Griffen and mother Priscilla Morris and step-father Cliff Morris. She is survived by her four children, Tara Mitchell, Adam Woodard, Jerilyn Woods and Tiffany Raso Lowe. Sharon "Oma" Woodard is also survived by her 11 grandchildren ranging in age 8-33. Nora Mitchell, Greyson Lowe, Griffen Lowe, Hannah Woodard, Madden Lowe, Carter Lowe, Easton Lowe, Jordan Higgins, Joseph Higgins, Peyton Lowe and Ashleigh Raso.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested donations to Upper Rio Grande Animal Society- Conour Animal Shelter. http://www.slvanimalshelter.com/ Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019

