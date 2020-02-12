Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Smith Foley. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila

on Sunday, February 09, 2020 following a courageous battle against cancer.



Those left to cherish Sheila's memory are her husband, John H. Foley of

Madisonville, LA; daughters, Rachael S. Foley (fiancé Eric Donnally) of

Nashville, TN and Rebecca L. Foley of Lafayette, LA; mother, Opaline Poindexter

Holaway of DeRidder, LA; step-mother, Linda Smith of DeRidder, LA; sister, Amanda Smith of DeRidder, LA; step-sister, Crystal Whitaker of DeRidder, LA; step-brothers David Wiegand of Bradford, TX and Anthony Whitaker of DeRidder, LA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Ray Smith and

step-father, Kenneth Holaway.



Sheila graduated from DeRidder High School in 1988 with honors and was in the top 5% of graduating seniors. She was in the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish & French Clubs, and in the Juniorettes. Upon graduation, she moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. While there she pledged Phi Mu Sorority and majored in International Trade & Finance, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in 1992.



Sheila was an IT project manager for many years before getting into gaming sales. Her colleagues and customers knew Sheila to be very professional, knowledgeable and dependable; always conducting herself with the highest level of integrity.



In her younger days she loved going swimming, playing softball and riding her "Big

Red" 3-wheeler at her dad's camp in Texas. All through life Sheila loved to dance,

fishing of any kind, travelling the world and being at the beach!



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at

Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Friday,

February 14th, 2020 starting at 2:00 PM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home.

Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brian

Broocks, Charles Blenke, Nelson Robles, David Wiegand, Anthony Whitaker.



A Celebration of Life will follow the ceremony in Lake Charles, LA details provided

after service.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

Sheila Smith Foley, born August 27, 1970, passed peacefully from this life at homeon Sunday, February 09, 2020 following a courageous battle against cancer.Those left to cherish Sheila's memory are her husband, John H. Foley ofMadisonville, LA; daughters, Rachael S. Foley (fiancé Eric Donnally) ofNashville, TN and Rebecca L. Foley of Lafayette, LA; mother, Opaline PoindexterHolaway of DeRidder, LA; step-mother, Linda Smith of DeRidder, LA; sister, Amanda Smith of DeRidder, LA; step-sister, Crystal Whitaker of DeRidder, LA; step-brothers David Wiegand of Bradford, TX and Anthony Whitaker of DeRidder, LA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Ray Smith andstep-father, Kenneth Holaway.Sheila graduated from DeRidder High School in 1988 with honors and was in the top 5% of graduating seniors. She was in the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish & French Clubs, and in the Juniorettes. Upon graduation, she moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. While there she pledged Phi Mu Sorority and majored in International Trade & Finance, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in 1992.Sheila was an IT project manager for many years before getting into gaming sales. Her colleagues and customers knew Sheila to be very professional, knowledgeable and dependable; always conducting herself with the highest level of integrity.In her younger days she loved going swimming, playing softball and riding her "BigRed" 3-wheeler at her dad's camp in Texas. All through life Sheila loved to dance,fishing of any kind, travelling the world and being at the beach!Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM atMyers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Friday,February 14th, 2020 starting at 2:00 PM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home.Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be BrianBroocks, Charles Blenke, Nelson Robles, David Wiegand, Anthony Whitaker.A Celebration of Life will follow the ceremony in Lake Charles, LA details providedafter service.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Published in Deridder Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close