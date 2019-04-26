Sylvia Mae (Hare) Powers, 100, of Junction, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Don Powers and Elaine of Junction, LA; daughters, June Smith and Leslie of Junction, LA and Gay Lambert and "Dog" of Junction, LA; 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great -great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vernon Powers; daughter, Judy Watson; parents, Alfred and Laura Hare; brothers, Bernard, Harlin, Warren, and Lawrence Hare; sisters, Mattie Morrison, Alice Dickerson, Audrey Cole and Alma Hare.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Merryville, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 also at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. Reverend Chad Boone and Reverend Jim Miers will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Burial will follow at Cannon Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
