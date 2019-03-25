Syrina D. Burns Silas, 55, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, March 22, 2019.
|
Those left to cherish her memory are spouse of 29 years, Frank Silas of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Deuwan L. Silas of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Rhyne Clinton and Cassie of New Holland, PA, Terrance Mark of Lake Charles, LA, Louis Burns of Alexandria, VA, Toma Miller and Janice of Kennett Square, PA; sister, Monica A. Youngblood and Elliott of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Desiree S. Silas;
mother, Carolyn R. Burns Miller; father, Walter S. Burns; brother, Tracy A. Burns.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will be
from 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Pastor Keith Stevenson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Published in Deridder Daily News from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019