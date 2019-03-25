Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Syrina Silas. View Sign

Syrina D. Burns Silas, 55, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are spouse of 29 years, Frank Silas of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Deuwan L. Silas of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Rhyne Clinton and Cassie of New Holland, PA, Terrance Mark of Lake Charles, LA, Louis Burns of Alexandria, VA, Toma Miller and Janice of Kennett Square, PA; sister, Monica A. Youngblood and Elliott of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Desiree S. Silas;

mother, Carolyn R. Burns Miller; father, Walter S. Burns; brother, Tracy A. Burns.

Visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at

Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will be

from 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM.

Pastor Keith Stevenson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

3178 Hwy 190 West

Deridder , LA 70634

