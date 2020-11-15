1/1
Terry Lynn Coker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lynn Coker, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of twenty years, Patricia Coker of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Tana' Coker, Vanetta Coker, both of San Antonio, TX; mother, Frances Peacock Coker of Queen City, TX; brothers, John Coker and Barbara of Killeen, TX, Walter Coker and Cheryl of Houston, TX, Ronnie Coker and Maysie of DeRidder, LA, Carl Coker and Beverly of Atlanta, TX, Darrell Coker of Rosepine, LA; sisters, Ruby Jean Peters of Lawton, OK, Debora Garrick of Lake Charles, LA, Denise Jones and Terry of Austin, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Coker; brother, Freddie Coker.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Evangelist Steven Brand will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be John, Walter, Ronnie, Carl and Darrell Coker.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved