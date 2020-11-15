Terry Lynn Coker, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of twenty years, Patricia Coker of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Tana' Coker, Vanetta Coker, both of San Antonio, TX; mother, Frances Peacock Coker of Queen City, TX; brothers, John Coker and Barbara of Killeen, TX, Walter Coker and Cheryl of Houston, TX, Ronnie Coker and Maysie of DeRidder, LA, Carl Coker and Beverly of Atlanta, TX, Darrell Coker of Rosepine, LA; sisters, Ruby Jean Peters of Lawton, OK, Debora Garrick of Lake Charles, LA, Denise Jones and Terry of Austin, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Coker; brother, Freddie Coker.



A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Evangelist Steven Brand will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be John, Walter, Ronnie, Carl and Darrell Coker.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store