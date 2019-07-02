Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Jennings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Thelma Marie Jennings, 94, of DeRidder will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA on Friday July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA following services.

Visitation will be held on July 5th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.

Thelma was born on February 1, 1925 to Carlton and Alice Guidry Thibodeaux in Opelousas, Louisiana. She passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Mrs. Jennings loved to garden, sew and work word find and crossword puzzles. She loved her dogs Missy and Pepper. Pepper is now deceased.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Alice Guidry; husband, Andrew C. Jennings; brother, Carlton Thibodeaux Jr. and sisters, Velma Thibodeaux and Joyce Childs.

She is survived by her sons, James Bryant Jr. (Joyce) of Austin, TX, Ollie Bryant (Sue) of Hartford. CT and Chriswell Bryant of DeRidder; daughters, Alice Taylor of Spring, TX, Barbara Hurse (Ted) of Spring, TX, Patricia Rawls (Tommy) of Atlanta, GA, Evelyn Davis (Terrence) of Missouri City, TX, Amy Bryant of DeRidder, LA, Marilyn Charles of Atlanta, GA and Melonee Bryant of DeRidder, LA; sister, Shirley Tidwell of Duarte, CA.

Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at Funeral services for Thelma Marie Jennings, 94, of DeRidder will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA on Friday July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA following services.Visitation will be held on July 5th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.Thelma was born on February 1, 1925 to Carlton and Alice Guidry Thibodeaux in Opelousas, Louisiana. She passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in DeRidder, Louisiana.Mrs. Jennings loved to garden, sew and work word find and crossword puzzles. She loved her dogs Missy and Pepper. Pepper is now deceased.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Alice Guidry; husband, Andrew C. Jennings; brother, Carlton Thibodeaux Jr. and sisters, Velma Thibodeaux and Joyce Childs.She is survived by her sons, James Bryant Jr. (Joyce) of Austin, TX, Ollie Bryant (Sue) of Hartford. CT and Chriswell Bryant of DeRidder; daughters, Alice Taylor of Spring, TX, Barbara Hurse (Ted) of Spring, TX, Patricia Rawls (Tommy) of Atlanta, GA, Evelyn Davis (Terrence) of Missouri City, TX, Amy Bryant of DeRidder, LA, Marilyn Charles of Atlanta, GA and Melonee Bryant of DeRidder, LA; sister, Shirley Tidwell of Duarte, CA.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from July 2 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close