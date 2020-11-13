Pastor Thomas Arthur Urquhart Jr (Pastor T.), 64, a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and a resident of DeRidder, Louisiana, died October 31, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1955 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Thomas Arthur Sr. and Ola Mae Urquhart. Thomas was a 1974 graduate of Watson Chapel High School, Pine Bluff, AR. Upon graduating from High School, he joined the United States Army, in which he served 22 years, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class with a Military Occupational Specialty as an Ammunition Specialist (55B40). Upon retiring from the military, Thomas attended Upper Iowa University, Fort Polk, LA. Campus, where he was a 2002 graduate earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. Pastor Thomas A Urquhart JR was the Pastor & overseer of IDF Church Ministries Louisiana, Georgia & Colorado.
Thomas is preceded in death by both parents Thomas Sr. and Ola Mae Urquhart; sister, Dorothy Lee; sons, Thomas A. Urquhart III and Christopher Allen
Pastor T. is survived by his wife of 45 years, Josephine Urquhart, DeRidder, LA.; daughter, Tywanna Michelle Kyser (Michael), DeRidder, LA; and son Lee Tyrell Urquhart (Samarra), Atlanta, GA. Four sisters, Patricia Boston & Annette Goins of Pine Bluff, AR, Glenda Turner of Dewitt, AR, Shirley Mosley of Benton, AR; Three brothers Richard Urquhart & David Urquhart of Pine Bluff, AR and Tommy Urquhart of Lawton, Ok.
Seven Grandchildren, One great grandchild, a host of spiritual children & grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at IDF Church, 1279 Pitkin Rd, Leesville, LA with Bishop Perry D. Kerney officiating the services. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Words of comfort may be shared with the Family at www.labbymemorial.com.