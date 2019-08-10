Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ryals. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A. Ryals, 83, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Tommy worked in the paper industry his entire career. He worked for Continental Can Company in Augusta, Georgia, moved to Houston, Texas to work for Southland Paper, and then to DeRidder, Louisiana to work for Boise Cascade. He specialized in the pulp mill where he served as a supervisor\foreman before retiring.

Tommy, a veteran, was an active member of the American Legion, he served many roles to include: Chaplain, 1st Commander, 2nd Vice Commander and Area Commander for several posts within the district. He was currently serving as the Area Commander for District 7. Tommy initiated the Brick Memorial Garden at Post 27. Tommy was a member of the VFW and the Masonic Lodge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kim Kelty of Dallas, Texas; brother-in-law, Frank Jackson of Bath, South Carolina; grandchildren, Chris Kelty of Dallas, Texas and Emily Kelty of New York, New York; special friend, Mary Kordisch of DeRidder, Louisiana; the mother of his children, Linda Ryals of DeRidder, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Linn Ryals; parents, Joseph and Daisy Ryals; brother, Billy Ryals; sister, Rilla Mae Ryals; and son-in-law, Kevin Kelty.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019, also, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Marty Romero will officiate the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Kelty, Robert Pickett, Rodney Holliday, Charles Spence, Christopher Lee and Dwayne "Doc" Holliday. Burial will follow on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, South Carolina. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

