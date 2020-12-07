Tim Hugh McKinnon, O.D., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in New Orleans, at the age of 72. He was born October 13, 1948, in Magnolia, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife Paula Ingalls McKinnon of Seattle; stepdaughters Yvonne Ingalls of Austin, Texas, and Deb Kriens of Seattle, Washington; brothers Ted McKinnon (Kay) of Jefferson, Texas, and Todd McKinnon (Patricia) of New Orleans, Louisiana; sister Janie Maher of New Orleans; a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, step-great grandchildren, and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gloria McKinnon and Leslie McKinnon. Tim graduated from Lafayette High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, and attended Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, at which time his education was interrupted by the Vietnam War. Tim enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was the crew chief in charge of the U.S. Ambassador to South Vietnam's plane, ensuring that the aircraft was airworthy. Before being discharged, Tim received the Air Force Commendation Medal. He resumed his education at Louisiana Tech and then entered the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, where he earned an O.D., Doctor of Optometry. After practicing optometry, Tim lived for several years in Camano Island, Washington, and then resumed his optometry practice in Louisiana. Thereafter, he maintained dual residencies in Washington State and Louisiana. When Hurricane Katrina devastated his mother's home in New Orleans, Tim and his brothers, Ted and Todd, restored a 100-year-old house for her on 70 acres in Sunny Hill, Louisiana, which he lovingly maintained for his family until his death. Tim was a lifelong learner, master mechanic, fixer of everything, master gumbo chef, lover of Parkway Bakery's hot sausage po-boys, and overall nice guy, always lending a hand to help everyone he knew. He loved riding his Harley along the back roads in Montana, the Black Hills of South Dakota, and even the Twisted Sisters loop in the Texas Hill Country; working with his brothers in Sunny Hill; taking motors apart and putting them back together; and sitting on the porch in Sunny Hill after working all day on his tractor. His Thanksgiving gatherings in Sunny Hill were anticipated every year by members of his family, old and young. We will truly miss his great spirit; he will always be our rock. Because of Covid precautions, the memorial service will be private. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(www.woundedwarriorproject.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).