Timmy Pelt, 49, passed from this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence in Rosepine, LA.
Timmy Pelt was the son of John Kenneth and Rose (Guidry) Pelt Sr. was born on May 27, 1970.
Visitation was Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Memorial services was held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Jeff James, pastor of Freedom Baptist Church, officiating.
Timmy was a facility supervisor with Pride Industry. He enjoyed carpentry, hog hunting working in his yard but most of all spending time with his wife, Jennifer and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Bush Pelt; his mother, Rose (Guidry) Pelt; son, Heath Pelt of Lake Charles, LA; two daughters, Linzy Pelt of Leesville, LA, and Candace Odom of Pitkin, LA; stepson, Cameron Dowden of Rosepine, LA and stepdaughter, Rylie Bush of Rosepine, LA; and four grandchildren, Marcus, Mitchell, Marrissa and Emma-Kate. One god child, Tajh Pelt of Longville, LA; two brothers, John Kenneth Pelt, Jr. of Rosepine, LA, Kevin (Chelsea) Pelt of Rosepine, LA; three sisters, Tammy (Lynn) Johnson of Rosepine, LA, Amanda (Raymond) Pelt of Rosepine, LA and Angela Pelt of Longville, LA, his mother and father-in-law, Keith and Norma Bush and Gloria Thames.
Timmy was preceded in death by his father, John Kenneth Pelt, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Authur Pelt, Sr. and Alice Pelt and maternal grandparents Autoine and Marie Guidry.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Pelt Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 17 to June 24, 2019