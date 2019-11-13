Guest Book View Sign Service Information Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy 1810 West 4th Street DeQuincy , LA 70633 (337)-786-2999 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Grace Church Champion Center Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace Church Champion Center DeRidder , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace Church Champion Center DeRidder , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Tina Louise King Nichols, 63, of DeRidder, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on February 22, 1956 in Covington, LA. Tina was a 1976 graduate of Merryville High School, where she was a cheerleader and was voted Homecoming Queen her Junior Year. She worked in various hospital secretarial positions for many years at Merryville General Hospital as well as Beauregard Memorial Hospital.

She had a big heart and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her past times included cooking, gardening, horseback riding, watching movies, and riding four wheelers. Tina was passionate about making memories with her loved ones and capturing the moments with her photography.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Barbara Bruns of Lake Charles, and Sharon Nelson and husband Herbert, of Merryville; two brothers, Robert King and wife Diane of Covington, and Joe King and Sylvia of Slidell; two stepdaughters, Shirley Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, and Pat Plush of DeRidder; nieces, Melanie LeJeune and husband Keagan of Lake Charles, Angel King Owen and husband Borron of Covington, Alisha King of Texas, Kammy King of Covington, Nikki Byers and husband Greg of Covington; and Heather Nelson Nortman and husband Chet, of Merryville; two nephews, Toby King and wife Bridget of Covington, and Robbie King and wife Sarah of Covington. Six step grandchildren; twelve step great-grandchildren; and her fur babies, Lil Bit, Paris, and Brees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Nichols; parents, Merle and Mary Lou King; brothers, Dennis King, Bill King, Ronnie King, and Johnny King; sister, Marilyn King Grisham; two nieces, Ashley King and Heidi King; brother in law, Walt Bruns; and step grandson, Errin Dupuis.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace Church Champion Center in DeRidder. Rev George Lee Glass will officiate. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until time of service at the Grace Church Champion Center.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley

Tina Louise King Nichols, 63, of DeRidder, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence.She was born on February 22, 1956 in Covington, LA. Tina was a 1976 graduate of Merryville High School, where she was a cheerleader and was voted Homecoming Queen her Junior Year. She worked in various hospital secretarial positions for many years at Merryville General Hospital as well as Beauregard Memorial Hospital.She had a big heart and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her past times included cooking, gardening, horseback riding, watching movies, and riding four wheelers. Tina was passionate about making memories with her loved ones and capturing the moments with her photography.Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Barbara Bruns of Lake Charles, and Sharon Nelson and husband Herbert, of Merryville; two brothers, Robert King and wife Diane of Covington, and Joe King and Sylvia of Slidell; two stepdaughters, Shirley Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, and Pat Plush of DeRidder; nieces, Melanie LeJeune and husband Keagan of Lake Charles, Angel King Owen and husband Borron of Covington, Alisha King of Texas, Kammy King of Covington, Nikki Byers and husband Greg of Covington; and Heather Nelson Nortman and husband Chet, of Merryville; two nephews, Toby King and wife Bridget of Covington, and Robbie King and wife Sarah of Covington. Six step grandchildren; twelve step great-grandchildren; and her fur babies, Lil Bit, Paris, and Brees.She was preceded in death by her husband, David Nichols; parents, Merle and Mary Lou King; brothers, Dennis King, Bill King, Ronnie King, and Johnny King; sister, Marilyn King Grisham; two nieces, Ashley King and Heidi King; brother in law, Walt Bruns; and step grandson, Errin Dupuis.Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace Church Champion Center in DeRidder. Rev George Lee Glass will officiate. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until time of service at the Grace Church Champion Center.Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close