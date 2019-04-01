Funeral services for Tommy Quebodeaux Sr., 76, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 4 P.M. with Rev. Chuck Dodd officiating.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Quebodeaux Sr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 12 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on December 16, 1942 to Leon Quebodeaux Sr and Alosia Cradeur Quebodeaux. He passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He is survived by her sons, Deon Quebodeaux of DeRidder and Tommy Quebodeaux Jr., & wife Debbie of Arkansas; daughter, Gayla Ely & husband Glenn of DeRidder; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 9, 2019