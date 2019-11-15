Travis Ray Arnold, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15 from 11am until time of service at Chaddick Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Friday, November 15 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at
Beauregard Cemetery. Rev. Michael Bonds will officiate.
Travis is survived by his wife, Debbie Arnold of DeRidder, LA; one daughter, Dianna Hebert & Patrick
of Sugartown, LA; and three grandchildren, Joseph Dunegan, Deveyn Dunegan and Jacob Dunegan.
He is preceded in death by his son, Brian Travis Arnold.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019