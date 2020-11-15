Truitt Lamar Mitchell, 83, of Singer, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



Truitt was a member of Boilermakers 587 for 40 years and co-owner of M&M grocery in Singer, LA for 20 years. He was most known for his farming skills, especially his watermelons. His greatest love was his grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Linda Yellott Mitchell of Singer, LA; son, Blaine Mitchell and Jean Ann of Singer, LA; daughters, Regina Farris and Keith of Singer, LA, Carla Mitchell of Singer, LA; grandchildren, Brian and Penny Mitchell, Keith and Stacy Mitchell, Kimberly and Patrick Arrant, Laken Farris, Jarryd and Lindsey Edgar Lee, Chyanne Edgar, Atticus Edgar, Isabella Alvarez; great grandchildren, Kaitlin and Taylor Dobson, Caedon Dyer, Emma Mitchell, Blake Mitchell, Evelyn Lee, Avery Mitchell, Elliott Mitchell, Sadie Mitchell, Harriett Mitchell; great-great grandchild, Addison Dobson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Carrie Mitchell, sisters, Laverne Crow, Verna Cloessner; grandson, Christopher Benoit.



Graveside funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA. Brother Donnis Ashworth and Brother Bobby Slaydon will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brian Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Atticus Edgar, Caedon Dyer, Patrick Arrant, Taylor Dobson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Avery, Elliott and Blake Mitchell. Burial will follow at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



