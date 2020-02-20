Van Larson Burns, 90, of Brookshire, TX, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Van worked at Marathon Oil for 30 years and after retirement became a real estate broker in Houston, TX for another 30 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marian Delia Burns of Brookshire, TX; sons, Fred F. Burns and Ellen of Houston, TX, Scott A. Burns and Ronda of Findlay, OH, Kenneth F. Burns and April of Richmond, TX; daughters, Sally A. Burns of Hockley, TX, Teresa K. Hansen and Scott of Brookshire, TX; brother, Larry K. Burns and Cheryl of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; one hundred fifty one grand animals; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kay Burns; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Burns.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Jerry Day will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Fred Burns, Scott Burns, Ken Burns, Wes Burns, Stone Griffith and Scott Hansen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Crawford and Tim Crawford. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25, 2020