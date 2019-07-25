Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Pinkard. View Sign Service Information PACE STANCIL FUNERAL HOME 303 CROCKETT ST Cleveland , TX 77327 (281)-592-2641 Send Flowers Obituary

Vickie Marie Pinkard, age 61 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

She was born December 8, 1957 in DeRidder, Louisiana to parents Warren Smith and

Bobbie Cantrell Smith who preceded her in death along with her infant sister, Lisa Annette

Smith.

Vickie loved travelling, fishing, flowers, shopping online and cooking. She had a real

talent for decorating cakes and was a professional cake decorator for Kroger. More than

anything, Vickie loved her family. She had a good sense of humor and was quite a

jokester. Vickie will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Survivors include her husband, William Pinkard; daughters, Suzette Tenir (Robin), Lisa

Shaw (Ramon), Elizabeth Reed (Sylvia), Julie Allen (Jonathan), and Jolie Leger; brothers,

Mike Smith (Nancy), Leonard Smith, Leslie Smith (Joyce); sister, Melinda Smith;

grandchildren, Tyler Squier, Madison Benthall, Brady Benthall, Charlie Shaw, Lily Shaw,

Frank Jackson, Jonathan Allen, MacKenzie Allen; her dog, Chewy; numerous nephews,

nieces, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pace Stancil

Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. There will be another visitation at Temple Baptist

Church, DeRidder, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 with

the funeral service immediately following starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at

Lewis Cemetery, DeRidder, Louisiana.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Vickie Marie Pinkard, age 61 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.She was born December 8, 1957 in DeRidder, Louisiana to parents Warren Smith andBobbie Cantrell Smith who preceded her in death along with her infant sister, Lisa AnnetteSmith.Vickie loved travelling, fishing, flowers, shopping online and cooking. She had a realtalent for decorating cakes and was a professional cake decorator for Kroger. More thananything, Vickie loved her family. She had a good sense of humor and was quite ajokester. Vickie will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.Survivors include her husband, William Pinkard; daughters, Suzette Tenir (Robin), LisaShaw (Ramon), Elizabeth Reed (Sylvia), Julie Allen (Jonathan), and Jolie Leger; brothers,Mike Smith (Nancy), Leonard Smith, Leslie Smith (Joyce); sister, Melinda Smith;grandchildren, Tyler Squier, Madison Benthall, Brady Benthall, Charlie Shaw, Lily Shaw,Frank Jackson, Jonathan Allen, MacKenzie Allen; her dog, Chewy; numerous nephews,nieces, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pace StancilFuneral Home, Cleveland, Texas. There will be another visitation at Temple BaptistChurch, DeRidder, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 withthe funeral service immediately following starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow atLewis Cemetery, DeRidder, Louisiana.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Published in Deridder Daily News from July 25 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close