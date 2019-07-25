Vickie Marie Pinkard, age 61 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was born December 8, 1957 in DeRidder, Louisiana to parents Warren Smith and
Bobbie Cantrell Smith who preceded her in death along with her infant sister, Lisa Annette
Smith.
Vickie loved travelling, fishing, flowers, shopping online and cooking. She had a real
talent for decorating cakes and was a professional cake decorator for Kroger. More than
anything, Vickie loved her family. She had a good sense of humor and was quite a
jokester. Vickie will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Survivors include her husband, William Pinkard; daughters, Suzette Tenir (Robin), Lisa
Shaw (Ramon), Elizabeth Reed (Sylvia), Julie Allen (Jonathan), and Jolie Leger; brothers,
Mike Smith (Nancy), Leonard Smith, Leslie Smith (Joyce); sister, Melinda Smith;
grandchildren, Tyler Squier, Madison Benthall, Brady Benthall, Charlie Shaw, Lily Shaw,
Frank Jackson, Jonathan Allen, MacKenzie Allen; her dog, Chewy; numerous nephews,
nieces, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pace Stancil
Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. There will be another visitation at Temple Baptist
Church, DeRidder, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 with
the funeral service immediately following starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at
Lewis Cemetery, DeRidder, Louisiana.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 25 to July 31, 2019