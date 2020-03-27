Vicky Renee Bailey Welch, 65, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of nine years, Mike Welch of DeRidder, LA; son, Jacob Jones and Ashley of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Sarah Smith and Brandon of DeRidder, LA; step sons, Steven Welch of Crosby, TX, Justin Hodges and Shana of DeQuincy, LA, William Welch of Beaumont, TX; step daughters, Melissa Loera and Sal of DeQuincy, LA, Pamela Corea and Saul of Katy, TX; mother, Victoria Bailey of DeRidder, LA ; sister, Janet Dollar and John of Natchitoches, LA; grandchildren, Brayden and Bryce, Madison, Kinsley, Cheyenne, Kinton, Torie, Sophie and Benjamin; Special friends, Linda Pardon, Rhodora McCandless, Runette Leone, Vickie Burke and Cindy Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sammy Bailey.
She was a dedicated, long-term employee of the local cable company, rising to the position of Office Supervisor. She loved her customers and in turn, was loved by them. She honored and respected her coworkers and was quick to share a laugh and a smile even on the most difficult days.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
