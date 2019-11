Funeral services for Victor Zhukovec, 56, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1:00 P.M.Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home.Victor Zhukovec was born on January 5, 1963, to Petro and Sylvia Laatze Zhukovec in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, in DeRidder, Louisiana.Mr. Zhukovec retired from the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of ACR and loved camping, fishing, family and his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Bessie Zhukovec of DeRidder, LA; son, Alexander Zhukovec (Veronica) of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Victoria Salazar (Jeremy) of DeRidder, LA; sister, Lydia Kibble (Robert) of Spring Grove, IL; grandchildren, Michaelee Witek, Zahara Witek, Cheyenne Brasher (Tyler), Cameron Salazar, Carson Salazar and Bianca Lynn Scully and four great-grandchildren.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/