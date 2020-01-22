Virgil "Pete Keel" Thedford, 77 of Merryville, LA passed from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse of 27 years, Mesa Allen Thedford, of Merryville, LA; sons, Jason Hernandez and Jessica DuBose of Kirbyville, TX, Richard Thedford of Sallisaw, OK; sisters, Evelyn Keel of Merryville, LA, Glenda Shird of Lake Charles, LA; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Elsie Melvina Thedford, Tammy Fay Thedford; sisters, Nancy Ann Keel, Lois Dennis, Baby Keel; brothers, Melvin Keel, Buddy Keel, Jerry Keel, Elmer Res Keel; parents, Crawford and Lois Keel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in Deridder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Lester Shird will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jason Hernandez, Danny Rodrigues, James Haynes, Ricky Mathis and Brandon Mathis. Burial will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020