1/1
Wanda Puckett
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda M. Puckett, 75, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. Wanda is the daughter of Pete Davis and Evelyn (Yoder) Davis was born on May 8, 1945, in DeRidder, LA.

Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, private immediate family only visitation and funeral will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Steve Thomas, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

Wanda worked sixteen years for Kite Brothers. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, DeRidder, LA.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 28 years Steve Puckett of DeRidder, LA; two daughters Tammie Lynn Taylor of Allen, Texas, Kimberly Lane Champion of Ashville, NC; two brothers Robert Salter of DeRidder, LA, Roger Salter of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren Krysti Sincore, Elizabeth Roberts, Stefanie Monday, Karrie Champion, Joshua Taylor, Kennedy Champion; great grandchildren Briana Sincore, Summer Frisbee, Eric Sincore, Austin Monday, Kie Roberts, and Dakota Monday.

Preceded in death by her parents, Peter Davis and Evelyn Yoder Davis.

Words of comfort may be shared with the Puckett Family at www.labbymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved