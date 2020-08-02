Wanda M. Puckett, 75, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. Wanda is the daughter of Pete Davis and Evelyn (Yoder) Davis was born on May 8, 1945, in DeRidder, LA.
Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, private immediate family only visitation and funeral will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Steve Thomas, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Wanda worked sixteen years for Kite Brothers. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, DeRidder, LA.
Left to cherish her memory are husband of 28 years Steve Puckett of DeRidder, LA; two daughters Tammie Lynn Taylor of Allen, Texas, Kimberly Lane Champion of Ashville, NC; two brothers Robert Salter of DeRidder, LA, Roger Salter of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren Krysti Sincore, Elizabeth Roberts, Stefanie Monday, Karrie Champion, Joshua Taylor, Kennedy Champion; great grandchildren Briana Sincore, Summer Frisbee, Eric Sincore, Austin Monday, Kie Roberts, and Dakota Monday.
Preceded in death by her parents, Peter Davis and Evelyn Yoder Davis.
