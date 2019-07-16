Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Schroeder. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Schroeder, 81, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home in DeRidder, LA. Wanda, the daughter of Claudie Lawrence and Willa Mae (Leach) Dees was born on October 8, 1937, in DeRidder, LA.

Visitation will begin Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Bob Rutherford officiating.Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

Wanda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder. She worked at Bell South and Beall Ladyman Department Store. She loved to fish at Toledo Bend with her husband Nordy, and enjoyed quilting, and visiting with friends and family. Friends considered her to be one of the nicest persons they had met. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia Credeur and husband Jeffery of Welsh, LA, Janet LaBiche and husband, Scott of Lake Charles, LA, Licia Kleinpeter and husband David of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Claudine Whiddon of DeRidder, LA, Norma Sadler and husband Frank of DeRidder, LA; step-son, George Schroeder and wife Barbie of Glendale AZ; step-daughter Lynet Dunn and husband Lance of Norwich, VT; ten grandchildren, Krista Davis, Ashley Kleinpeter, Wesley LaBiche, Blake Kleinpeter, Brad Kleinpeter, Emily LaBiche, G. T. Mangum, Samantha Schroeder, Jessica Schroeder; and eight great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Claudie Lawrence and Felicia Willa Mae Dees and husband, Nordahl Schroeder.

Serving as pallbearers are G. T. Mangum, Bradley Kleinpeter, Blake Kleinpeter, Ken McDougle, Jason Raiford, and Jacob Mangum.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Schroeder Family at Wanda Schroeder, 81, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home in DeRidder, LA. Wanda, the daughter of Claudie Lawrence and Willa Mae (Leach) Dees was born on October 8, 1937, in DeRidder, LA.Visitation will begin Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Bob Rutherford officiating.Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.Wanda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder. She worked at Bell South and Beall Ladyman Department Store. She loved to fish at Toledo Bend with her husband Nordy, and enjoyed quilting, and visiting with friends and family. Friends considered her to be one of the nicest persons they had met. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia Credeur and husband Jeffery of Welsh, LA, Janet LaBiche and husband, Scott of Lake Charles, LA, Licia Kleinpeter and husband David of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Claudine Whiddon of DeRidder, LA, Norma Sadler and husband Frank of DeRidder, LA; step-son, George Schroeder and wife Barbie of Glendale AZ; step-daughter Lynet Dunn and husband Lance of Norwich, VT; ten grandchildren, Krista Davis, Ashley Kleinpeter, Wesley LaBiche, Blake Kleinpeter, Brad Kleinpeter, Emily LaBiche, G. T. Mangum, Samantha Schroeder, Jessica Schroeder; and eight great grandchildren.Preceded in death by her parents, Claudie Lawrence and Felicia Willa Mae Dees and husband, Nordahl Schroeder.Serving as pallbearers are G. T. Mangum, Bradley Kleinpeter, Blake Kleinpeter, Ken McDougle, Jason Raiford, and Jacob Mangum.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Schroeder Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from July 16 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close