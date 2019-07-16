Wanda Schroeder, 81, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home in DeRidder, LA. Wanda, the daughter of Claudie Lawrence and Willa Mae (Leach) Dees was born on October 8, 1937, in DeRidder, LA.
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Bob Rutherford officiating.Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Wanda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder. She worked at Bell South and Beall Ladyman Department Store. She loved to fish at Toledo Bend with her husband Nordy, and enjoyed quilting, and visiting with friends and family. Friends considered her to be one of the nicest persons they had met. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia Credeur and husband Jeffery of Welsh, LA, Janet LaBiche and husband, Scott of Lake Charles, LA, Licia Kleinpeter and husband David of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Claudine Whiddon of DeRidder, LA, Norma Sadler and husband Frank of DeRidder, LA; step-son, George Schroeder and wife Barbie of Glendale AZ; step-daughter Lynet Dunn and husband Lance of Norwich, VT; ten grandchildren, Krista Davis, Ashley Kleinpeter, Wesley LaBiche, Blake Kleinpeter, Brad Kleinpeter, Emily LaBiche, G. T. Mangum, Samantha Schroeder, Jessica Schroeder; and eight great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Claudie Lawrence and Felicia Willa Mae Dees and husband, Nordahl Schroeder.
Serving as pallbearers are G. T. Mangum, Bradley Kleinpeter, Blake Kleinpeter, Ken McDougle, Jason Raiford, and Jacob Mangum.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Schroeder Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 16 to July 22, 2019