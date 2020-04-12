Wetzel Craig Dycus, 73, also known to some as "Bugger" died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in Dry Creek.
He was a native of Dry Creek and resided in the Graybow Community of DeRidder for 40 plus years, before returning to Dry Creek. He retired from Bordens Dairy Company after 30 years of service. His favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, gardening and he always enjoyed a good crawfish boil. He also enjoyed raising game chickens for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Michele Dycus; his sons, Craig and wife, Faith, Clint and a daughter, Stacey and husband, Zach; brothers, Wendel Dycus and wife, Dianne and Wayne Dycus; sisters, Lila Singleton and husband, Darrell, Jacqueline Harriman and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Katie, Haley, Paige, Michael, Kyndall and Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruby Dycus.
He will be dearly missed by family, friends and neighbors.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020