Funeral services for William "Bill" Bamburg, of Newton, Texas will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 P.M. with Bro. Lindsey Burns officiating. Interment will be at the Blue Branch Cemetery, in Pitkin, LA following services.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 12 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home.
Bill was born on May 16, 1938, to Francis Lee and Suzie Walker Bamburg in Tensas Parish, Louisiana. He passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by mother of his children, Bobby Jean Bamburg and brother, Calvin Bamburg.
He is survived by his children, William W. Bamburg, Jr. and wife Shirley of Channelview, TX, Michael W. Bamburg and wife Laurie of Cleveland, TX, Keith Bamburg Sr. of Newton, TX, Laura V. Porterfield and husband Kevin of Mont Belvieu, TX and Kenneth Bamburg of Houston,, TX; sister, Ruby B. Bamburg of Pitkin, LA; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 23, 2020