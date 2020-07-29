1/1
William Joseph "Billy Joe" Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph "Billy Joe" Reed, 41, of Baytown, TX passed from this life on Saturday July the 25th 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Kyler Reed and Shelby Reed of Crosby, TX, Ceili Reed and Makaylah Reed of Illinois and his bonus children, Dalton Taylor and Devin Finneran. Mother, Charol Lynn Simpson of DeRidder, LA. and Father, Ronald Reed of Baytown, TX. Sister and Brother in-law, Amanda and Kody Young of Midland; Brother, Harlan Reed of Baytown; Niece's, Mika Young and Abbigail Young of Midland. Aunt, Sharon Simpson Bailey of DeRidder, LA. Preceded by his Grandparents, Willie A. and Judy R. Simpson, Uncle, Bill Simpson, Uncle, Dennis A. Bailey all of DeRidder, LA.
Celebration of life is pending until a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved