William Joseph "Billy Joe" Reed, 41, of Baytown, TX passed from this life on Saturday July the 25th 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Kyler Reed and Shelby Reed of Crosby, TX, Ceili Reed and Makaylah Reed of Illinois and his bonus children, Dalton Taylor and Devin Finneran. Mother, Charol Lynn Simpson of DeRidder, LA. and Father, Ronald Reed of Baytown, TX. Sister and Brother in-law, Amanda and Kody Young of Midland; Brother, Harlan Reed of Baytown; Niece's, Mika Young and Abbigail Young of Midland. Aunt, Sharon Simpson Bailey of DeRidder, LA. Preceded by his Grandparents, Willie A. and Judy R. Simpson, Uncle, Bill Simpson, Uncle, Dennis A. Bailey all of DeRidder, LA.

Celebration of life is pending until a later date.





